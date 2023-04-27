Cultra woman denies £50 theft charge

Standing in the public gallery area of Ballymena Magistrates Court, 59-year-old Jennifer Ann Dobbs confirmed she wanted the case to stay in the petty sessions rather than the Crown Court.

She then entered a not guilty plea to the single count against her.

Dobbs, an embryologist, with an address on the tree-lined Glen Road in the upmarket Cultra area of Holywood, is accused of stealing £50 from a male complainant on April 21 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that as the offence was allegedly committed at Belfast International Airport it was an Antrim case and should be transferred there.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy put the case back to May 9 to fix a date.