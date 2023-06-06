Cultra woman in clear over £50 theft charge

A theft charge against a Co Down fertility specialist, accused of stealing £50, was withdrawn by the prosecution today.

During the briefest of mentions in the case against 59-year-old Jennifer Dobbs, a prosecuting lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that the Public Prosecution Service were withdrawing the single count.

Dobbs, an embryologist from the tree-lined Glen Road in the upmarket Cultra area of Holywood, had been accused of stealing £50 from a man at Belfast International Airport on April 21, last year.

She had denied the charge and previously indicated she would contest the case. But today the charge was withdrawn.