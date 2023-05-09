Cultra woman set to contest £50 theft charge

A north Down fertility specialist accused of stealing £50 is to contest the case in court next month.

Jennifer Dobbs (59), from the Glen Road in the Cultra area of Holywood, faces a hearing at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Having heard that it will be a “one-witness contest”, District Judge Rosie Watters, today at Antrim Courthouse, scheduled the hearing for June 6.

Dobbs, an embryologist, is accused of stealing £50 from a male complainant on April 21 last year.

The facts have not been opened yet, but a prosecuting lawyer told the court previously that the offence was allegedly committed at Belfast International Airport.