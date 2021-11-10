Customer allegedly threatened to cut out a man's insides after a car sale went wrong, court hears

Police say Amine Boudissa brandished a knife in a video message and then searched for the victim and his children at a place of worship in Belfast. Picture: Creatas

A disgruntled customer allegedly threatened to cut out a man's insides with a large knife after a car sale went wrong, a court heard today.

Police claimed Amine Boudissa brandished the blade in a video message and then searched for the victim and his children at a place of worship in Belfast.

The 50-year-old also made a call to the PSNI declaring an intention to throw acid in someone's face as part of the dispute, it was contended.

Boudissa, of Kinnegar Road in the city, faces charges of threats to kill, harassment and improper use of a public communications network on dates between November 7-9.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard grievances developed over the sale of a car between members of the Muslim community.

A PSNI officer claimed Boudissa sent a menacing video to the man who had acted as a liaison in the deal.

"It shows him holding a large knife while threatening, in the name of God, to stab him and move it about until it cuts his insides," she said.

In other messages he allegedly vowed not to sleep until he receives his money (back), declaring that he was willing to die to get it.

According to police he repeatedly phoned the man day and night, and then went looking for him at his place of worship in the south of the city.

"Once he found out the injured party wasn't there he went on to aggressively search for his children," the officer claimed.

Staff at the premises had to lock the doors due to their fears, the court heard.

One of the alleged victim's children, who were attending lessons, was said to be so scared that he hid under a desk.

The policewoman stated: "We have grave concerns about what he would have done if he had found them."

Opposing bail, she disclosed that Boudissa phoned police on Tuesday to report his grievances about the car sale.

"He advised that he would throw acid over another male's face," the officer added.

Boudissa denies that he went looking for anyone at the premises.

Defence lawyer Mark Crawford argued that the case involved "cultural nuances", and no alleged physical violence.

"At the height of it these are words, not deeds," he said.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of potential further offences.

Remanding Boudissa in custody to appear again in four weeks, District Judge Mark McGarrity said: "There's a lot to be said for allowing the dust to settle.