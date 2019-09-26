Czech national in court over Belfast rape

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in Belfast.

Vojtech Kralik, 28, is accused of carrying out the attack at a location in the city on September 15.

The Czech national, of no fixed abode, also faces a further count of breaching sex offender notification requirements.

He allegedly failed to inform police about a change in his home address within the relevant period.

A police officer said he could connect the accused to both charges.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne heard bail was not opposed, as long as conditions were imposed.

He expressed surprise, however, that no objection to Kralik's release was being raised.

A Crown lawyer explained that it had been a "close run thing", but alluded to reasons for the stance taken.

He added that the prosecution could be on "shaky ground" if claims Kralik has made about communication with the alleged victim are true.

Defence barrister Mark Farrell said: "It's a very, very complicated case."

Granting bail, Mr Browne stressed that it must be to an address approved by police.

Checks are also to be carried out on Kralik's passport status before he can be released from custody.