Dad broke restraining order to see girls after Nora story, court told

A man who admitted breaching a restraining order in order to visit his daughters before they go on holiday did so because of the events surrounding the death of Nora Quoirin in Malaysia, a court was told yesterday

A man who admitted breaching a restraining order in order to visit his daughters before they go on holiday did so because of the events surrounding the death of Nora Quoirin in Malaysia, a court was told yesterday.

At Londonderry Magistrates court was Sean Paul Farrelly (37), whose address was given as Crawford Square in the city. He had been living at a bail address in Dungannon since June after a restraining order was imposed until 2021, it was said.

A police officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that the defendant was a high risk perpetrator of domestic violence and believed to be a violent offender.

The police witness, objecting to bail, said the defendant had a domestic violence record involving his ex-partner. In July 2017 he was jailed for assaulting her and in June of this year he was released on bail charged with causing criminal damage to her property and harassing her.

The officer said the defendant was arrested after his ex-partner alerted police to Farrelly’s presence at her home on Wednesday.

The constable said part of the defendant’s bail conditions was that he was not to enter the 30mph zone around the city.

Applying for the defendant to be released on continuing bail, a defence solicitor said the defendant’s two eldest daughters were due to go on a holiday in Tenerife next Tuesday.

“He paid for the holiday and he wanted to see them before they left for Tenerife. They refused to go to his bail address in Dungannon but agreed for him to come to see them,” the solicitor said. “He instructs that given the recent missing person incident in Malaysia this caused him some concern for his daughters and he wanted to see them before they went on the holiday, which he had paid for.

“When he visited his daughters yesterday, he received 57 phone calls from the injured party and she was asking him to come to see her. She was in some distress and crying down the phone and he took the foolish decision to visit her,” the solicitor added.

Mr McElholm said the defendant was a completely unsuitable candidate for bail.

“If he wanted to see his children he could have made arrangements with the social services... bail is revoked,” the judge said.

The case was adjourned until August 22.