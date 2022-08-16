Dad facing GBH charge after allegedly ‘shaking his 13-week-old son’ in 2017 is granted bail

The 44-year-old defendant cannot be identified to protect his son.

A man has appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court accused of causing grievous bodily harm to his son almost five years ago.

It is the Crown’s case that the boy, who was just 13-weeks-old at the time, was shaken so badly on December 30, 2017, that it caused him serious harm.

The 44-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified to protect his son, faces a single charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted that “on the basis of the papers before the court, there is a case to answer”, which was conceded by defence counsel Barry Gibson.

The court clerk told the defendant that he had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence on his own behalf, but this was declined.

Returning the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but not scheduling a date for the arraignment, District Judge Mark Hamill said it “seems extraordinary” that it has taken almost five years since the alleged incident to get the case to court.

The judge extended legal aid to allow a senior barrister to be instructed for the defence and freed the accused on continuing bail.