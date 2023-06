Man who won string of medals at Balmoral Show is also accused of obstructing probe

A Stormont veterinary inspector who last month won a string of medals at the Balmoral Show is facing multiple charges linked to the illegal possession of veterinary medicines and obstructing those seeking to enforce the law.