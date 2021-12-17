Daniel Carroll ordered to serve at least 22 years for murder of Brian Phelan

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 17-12-2021 Murder victim Brian Phelan’ partner Amanda O’Riordan with her brother James leave Newry Crown Court after seeing Brian’s killer Daniel Carroll jailed for 22 years. After a statement was read on behalf of the family by PSNI Detective Superintendant Eamonn Corrigan, Amanda spoke tearfully about the impact the killing has had on their children.

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 17-12-2021 Murder victim Brian Phelan’s partner Amanda O’Riordan speaking outside Newry Crown Court after seeing Brian’s killer Daniel Carroll jailed for 22 years. After a statement was read on behalf of the family by PSNI Detective Superintendant Eamonn Corrigan, (right), Amanda spoke tearfully about the impact the killing has had on their children.

A kidnapper turned knife killer was ordered to serve at least 22 years of his life sentence for the murder of the “much loved” Brian Phelan on Friday.

At Newry Crown Court Judge Gordon Kerr QC told remorseless killer Daniel Carroll, who still maintains his innocence, that given the fact that he stabbed his victim five times including two severe wounds to his neck, “makes it clear that this was a vicious and murderous attack….and is only consistent with an intention to kill.”

Having outlined how Carroll drove after fatally injured and heavily bleeding victim with the “clear inference” that he was trying to run him over, the judge told Carroll the “lack of humanity” he displayed toward his stricken and dying victim, “shows a degree of callousness far beyond the comprehension of normal people.”

Judge Kerr told the 30-year-old the devastation he had wrought on the family and friends of Brian Phelan was best emphasised by a hand written letter he had received from the victim’s young daughter.

Reading from the heart wrenching note, Judge Kerr outlined how the little girl said her daddy “was a kind and loving father”.

“When I felt sad he always made me laugh. I felt safe when I was with my daddy until that bold man took him away from me.

On that horrible day my Mummy told me that daddy had went to heaven. She said that he was with the angels. I was just so confused and started crying,” quoted the judge who added that at the end of the letter Mr Phelan’s daughter says “I hope this bold man can never hurt any child’s father again”.

During the trial last September, the jury heard that having lured Mr Phelan to the rural and remote Carrivekeeney Road under the pretence of buying quad bikes, Carroll launched his murderous assault on his unsuspecting victim, stabbing him in the neck three times and twice to the chest.

The neck wounds severed both the carotid and thyroid arteries and caused Mr Phelan to bleed to death.

Having been stabbed Mr Phelan ran half a mile down the road, leaving a bloody trial behind and with Carroll chasing after him, the jury saw CCTV footage of the victim trying to hide in the garden of a house.

Callously, Carroll rifled through the dying man’s pockets before fleeing the scene in his victim’s car and going to the home of a friend where he disposed of his bloody clothes and washed himself.

Meanwhile the fatally injured Mr Phelan called his partner Amanda Riordan, pleading with her for help and telling her that he was dying.

The jury also heard the recording of a harrowing 999 call he made where he told the operator “I’ve been stabbed, I’m dying, I’m dying,” and when asked who by, using some of his last breaths to tell the operator “my mate, my mate Dan” had been his attacker.

Having cleaned himself up Carroll went his uncle’s house and told him he had “been in an altercation with a fella and there’s rumours that he’s dead”.

Carroll was arrested a short time later but changed his story at that stage, telling the attesting sergeant, “I didn’t do anything - I was in the town”.

The convicted killer, who was on licence for kidnapping and sexual assault of a young woman he abducted from a Dundalk street a few days before Christmas in 2012, remained steadfastly silent throughout hours of police interviews, answering only “no comment” to all of their questions.

It was not until 15 months later that Carroll initially came up with his story of three men coming over the mountain, attacking Mr Phelan and threatening him before leaving the scene.

Giving evidence on his own behalf, Carroll claimed he had been in contact with two “senior dissident republicans” in the days leading up to the murder, claiming they had introduced him to the three men he claimed committed the grisly stabbing.

He told the jury while he had been “given permission” to talk about the incident, that permission was in the basis of “no names” being mentioned.

The killer could not account for glaring holes in his story such as how three men managed to get there and get away without being seen, why such hardened killers would have allowed the bleeding Mr Phelan to escape or how he was stabbed in the neck when, according to Carroll, he was held in a headlock.

In court, defence QC Gary McHugh revealed that Carroll still maintains his account, that he is innocent of the murder and “does not accept the jury’s finding of guilty” so he was somewhat constrained in what he could put forward on Carroll’s behalf.

He submitted that while maintaining he was not responsible for the stabbing, Carroll “has expressed sorrow for what happened that day and in particular his own conduct….most particularly the manner in which the deceased was left on that lawn”.

During his sentencing remarks however, Judge Kerr said he found those sentiments “unconvincing”, adding that he could find no evidence of any remorse or anything in mitigation about either the offence or Carroll himself.

On the contrary there were multiple aggravating features including the fact that Carroll had planned the killing, had lured his victim to the rural area having armed himself with a knife which was then used with such lethal consequences, stealing the victim’s car, “the pursuit of a dying man,” disposing of evidence and also Carroll’s “record for violence” which included the abduction and sexual assault of a random woman.

Having reminded Carroll that the tariff would the absolute minimum he would serve before he could even be considered for release under licence by the parole commissioners, Judge Kerr said the appropriate tariff “in my view,” is 22 years.

Police welcome

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team welcomed the sentence.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Today our thoughts are very much with Brian’s two children, his mother, two sisters and his ex-partner.

“Whilst lying wounded Brian had to phone police himself to ask for help. Unfortunately his life could not be saved and he died at the scene at Carrivekeeney Road, Newry.

Detective Superintendent Corrigan continued: “Through the dedication of the investigating officers and working closely with our partners in the Public Prosecution Service, Daniel Carroll was found guilty of the murder of Brian Phelan and sentenced today.”

Detective Superintendent Corrigan concluded: “Daniel Carroll has robbed Brian’s two young children of their father, his mother of her son, his sisters of their brother and his ex-partner of the father of her children. There will be no more memories made together; no more birthdays celebrated. They have all been left bereft. Unfortunately Brian’s father never lived to see his killer brought to justice.

“This is a family who has suffered unimaginable grief.”

“I know that today’s sentencing will not bring Brian back, however I hope that it brings some sort of comfort to his family, knowing that Daniel Carroll is now serving time in prison for taking Brian's life."

PPS statement

The Senior Public Prosecutor for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), Catherine Kierans, said the killing of Mr Phelan was a “brutal and senseless murder”.

She said Carroll met Mr Phelan on a country road in Co Armagh on July 26, 2018, apparently to buy quad bikes.

But instead he attacked him with a knife, stabbing him and leaving him to bleed to death in a nearby garden.

“He refused to answer the police’s questions for many months during the investigation, before giving a story about three men on quad bikes attacking Brian and then fleeing on an inaccessible mountain path - a story the jury ultimately did not believe,” stated Ms Kierans.

“The PPS worked closely with the PSNI to build a strong prosecution case by drawing together the various strands of evidence.

“This included witness statements, forensic evidence, mobile phone records and CCTV footage that showed Carroll pursuing and attacking Brian.

“It also included calls that Brian made to his girlfriend and the emergency services as he lay dying.

“When the jury had heard all the evidence, they found 30-year-old Carroll guilty of murder.”

Ms Kierans added that Mr Phelan’s murder has left his loved ones devastated and his two children without their father.

“Although we know that no criminal justice outcome will bring him back, we hope the conclusion of this case brings some comfort to them,” she said.