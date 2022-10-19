Daniel Hegarty’s family secure permission to challenge decision not to prosecute former soldier for his murder

Daniel Hegarty (15) was shot twice in the head by a soldier near his home in Derry.

The family of a teenage boy shot dead in Derry 50 years ago have secured High Court permission to challenge a decision not to prosecute a former soldier for his murder.

Relatives of Daniel Hegarty were granted leave to seek a judicial review of the ending of criminal proceedings against the ex-serviceman.

Senior judges listed their legal action for a full hearing in January.

Fifteen-year-old Daniel was shot twice in the head during a British Army operation in the Creggan area of the city in July 1972.

The killing occurred during Operation Motorman, when British troops were deployed in Derry at the height of the Troubles to clear so-called no-go areas.

In 2011 an inquest jury unanimously found Daniel posed no risk and had been shot without warning.

Three years ago the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced that the military veteran, referred to as Soldier B, was to be charged with his murder.

He was also accused of intentionally wounding Daniel's cousin Christopher Hegarty, then aged 17, in the same incident.

But in July last year the PPS dropped the charges after the trial of two former paratroopers for separate Troubles-era offences collapsed because statements were ruled inadmissible.

Daniel’s sister, Margaret Brady, disputes the legality of that decision.

Her lawyers claim that the PPS acted irrationally and without a proper evidential foundation.

In court today Lord Justice Treacy, sitting with Mr Justice Colton and Mr Justice McFarland, confirmed that the challenge had cleared the first hurdle without hearing arguments.

Ms Brady’s solicitor, Des Doherty, said later: “The Hegarty family welcome the decision to grant their application for leave (to seek a judicial review) of the decision not to prosecute Soldier B for the murder of Daniel in 1972.

“We look forward to the full hearing in early January next year.”

Mr Doherty added: “This development is positive and welcome news during the 50-year anniversary of Operation Motorman.”