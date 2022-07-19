Daniel Kinahan faces losing west Dublin mansion if he fails to respond to Criminal Assets Bureau case within three months

Crime figure Daniel Kinahan has three months to respond to a Criminal Assets Bureau case against him or face losing a west Dublin mansion.

The luxury property in Saggart is at the centre of a High Court action the Bureau has taken against Kinahan and his associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh.

Both men effectively took control of the mansion eight years ago after businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr failed to invest €4.5m for them.

The Mansfield family have disavowed any interest in the property as well as nearly €50,000 in cash recovered by gardaí.

The State are now seeking to have the mansion, 10 Coldwater Lakes, disposed of but must first serve papers on all respondents in the case.

Today Shelley Horan BL, for the Bureau, said that gardaí had sent orders to two addresses in Dubai notifying Daniel Kinahan of the hearing.

The court was told he could seek to enter an appearance if he sees fit, but that the Bureau are not expecting a response.

Thomas Kavanagh had previously been contacted about the case in HMP Belmarsh, a maximum-security prison in London, but refused to engage with authorities.

Ms Horan said they were anticipating a similar position from Kinahan.

The court was told that the time for Kavanagh to enter an appearance has expired but he can still engage with proceedings if he wishes.

The time for Kinahan to enter an appearance will expire "in short order" but he can respond to proceedings prior to the hearing.

If not, Ms Horan said, the matter will proceed without both men and will take no longer than an hour to finalise.

Mr Justice Michel MacGrath set a hearing date for October 13 for the disposal of the property.

He said the remaining parties should be notified that the matter has been listed for hearing and adjourned the case.

Daniel Kinahan is understood to have remained in the Middle East after the US Government imposed financial sanctions on his transnational crime gang.

The crime group's hierarchy, including his father and brother as well as key associates, were named as leading figures of the group with a combined $15 million reward offered for information leading to their arrests.

Earlier this year Kavanagh - described as the Kinahan's man in the UK - was jailed for a total of 21-years after pleading guilty to conspiring to import multi-million-euro drug shipments into England.

He is serving his sentence in HMP Belmarsh, a maximum-security facility in London, after being transferred there for "security reasons".

Evidence was given previously that in 2009, Jim Mansfield Jnr was handed two suitcases, containing a total of €4.5m, as part of the investments by the Kinahan cartel.

However, the Mansfield fortune "deteriorated" following the financial crash before going into receivership and the relationship "soured".

Ms Horan previously told the court that Kinahan and Kavanagh were then given the property and cash payments instead.

The barrister also said it was believed 10 Coldwater Lakes was occupied and in the control of Daniel Kinahan from 2014.