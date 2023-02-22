Date set for landmark legal action over alleged abuse at NI mother and baby home

A woman who claims she was beaten and forced to give up her newborn child at a mother and baby home in Northern Ireland has secured a date for her landmark legal action against an order of Catholic nuns.

She is suing the Good Shepherd Sisters over the alleged abuse after being sent to the Marianvale institution in Newry, Co Down as a pregnant teenager more than 40 years ago.

The woman, who is not being named, also contends that her son was taken for adoption shortly after she gave birth.

A judge has listed the case for trial in September at the High Court in Belfast.

It is believed to be the first lawsuit about the alleged neglect at Marianvale to be set down for trial.

The home, which opened in 1955 and closed in the early 1980s, was one of a number of mother and baby homes for women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.

Survivors say they were detained against their will, used as unpaid labour and made to give up their newborn children for adoption.

In 2021 a research report found that more than 14,000 girls and women went through the homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1990.

Amid calls for a public inquiry, the Stormont Executive signalled its commitment to implementing the recommendations before the power-sharing administration collapsed.

The woman at the centre of the legal action claims she was brought to Marianvale in around 1980 without her proper consent.

In a writ issued against The Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, she is seeking damages for the alleged negligence of those who ran the home. Court papers claim she was:

Given a false name, forbidden from talking to other residents and punished if she disobeyed

Forced into a strict regime of unpaid physical labour and shouted at if the work was not completed

Subjected to emotional and physical abuse which included being kicked in the stomach and having her hair pulled

Led to believe she would be allowed to keep her child despite arrangements having been put in place to ensure the baby’s forcible adoption

The woman’s solicitor, Claire McKeegan of Phoenix Law, obtained a five-day trial slot at a review before Mr Justice McAlinden.

A campaign group which represents victims of the mother and baby homes predicted others may also be forced to sue because of a failure to progress recommendations in the Truth Recovery report since a target deadline of May last year.

Adele Johnstone of Birth Mothers And Their Children For Justice said: “Nine months later we are told that an announcement is imminent - rather symbolic, the length of a pregnancy.”

Backing the plaintiff’s legal action, Ms Johnstone added: “This lady has been let down by the church and the government in the past and now she is let down again by the politicians and civil servants. Hence this undoubtedly landmark case.

“It is a very sad indictment of the Government and Civil Service of Northern Ireland that our members have to bring their search for justice to the High Court.

“Not only have they suffered the most appalling human rights violations in the past but now they have to subject themselves to a traumatising and stressful course of action.”