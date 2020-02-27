Date set for RHI payment cut legal challenge

A legal challenge to huge cuts in Renewable Heat Incentive payments will be heard in June, a High Court judge has confirmed.

Co Antrim poultry farmer Tom Forgrave's bid for a judicial review has been on hold pending the publication of a report into the botched scheme, which led to the collapse of devolution in Northern Ireland.

With the inquiry chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin set to announce its findings on March 13, the court action can now proceed.

Mrs Justice Keegan listed the case for a three-day hearing, beginning on June 8.

Her timetable ensures lawyers on both sides have more than the six weeks they wanted to study the report.

The challenge centres on a decision to slash subsidies to those on the green energy initiative.

Legislation introduced last year meant annual payments could be cut from £13,000 to £2,000.

But boiler owners who signed up the RHI scheme claim it was a further unlawful step against operators given a 20-year guaranteed rate of return on their investments.

Set up to encourage businesses and other non-domestic users to switch to wood pellet burning systems, the initiative was plunged into controversy after the potential cost to taxpayers emerged.

Operators were able to legitimately burn more fuel to earn more money, prompting fears of an overspend of up to £700m.

The debacle, which became known as the "cash-for-ash" scandal, led to the fall of Stormont's power-sharing administration and the establishment of the RHI inquiry.

Members of the Renewable Heat Association NI Ltd are also appealing a previous ruling that the Department of the Economy was legally entitled to impose an earlier cut on tariff rates.

However, Mr Forgrave's legal challenge is expected to be heard first.

At a review on Thursday his barrister requested a trial date in June.

He added that two other reports into the "hardship" for boiler owners and the "economic assumptions underpinning changes to the scheme" were being sought for the case.

Mrs Justice Keegan told the parties the case will be heard from June 8-10.