Date set for trial concerning the death of mother-of-four Natasha Melendez

A date was set today for a trial concerning the death of mother-of-four Natasha Melendez.

John David Scott will face a jury this June on a charge of murdering Ms Melendez on April 1, 2020.

Currently on remand in HMP Maghaberry, the 34-year-old will also stand trial on three separate charges of assaulting her in the months prior to her death.

Although no details of the fatal incident were disclosed at Belfast Crown Court today, a previous hearing was told the 32-year victim, originally from Venezuela, was attacked in her Lisburn home on March 23, 2020 and died in hospital days later.

Following an agreement between the Crown and defence that the murder trial is expected to last two weeks, Mr Justice O'Hara set the date for the hearing to commence as Monday June 19, 2023.