Daughter of UFF victim Leonard Fox launches bid to establish if security forces were ordered to leave area before the shooting

The daughter of a loyalist paramilitary murder victim has launched an unprecedented High Court bid to establish if a directive was issued for security forces to exit the area in advance of the shooting.

Paula Fox Lavery is challenging the police for declining to confirm whether an Out Of Bounds Order was in place before her father’s killing.

Leonard Fox, 40, was gunned down by the Ulster Freedom Fighters while renovating a house in the Ballybeen estate on the outskirts of east Belfast in September 1992.

Members of his family suspect collusion between security forces and the terrorists who carried out the attack.

Lawyers for Ms Lavery described it as a targeted murder in a busy residential neighbourhood at a time when state agencies had infiltrated and control over loyalist groupings.

Out of Bounds (OOB) Orders were issued to police and soldiers during the Troubles to clear out of designated areas for specific periods.

Some bereaved relatives have held suspicions that the directives may point to prior intelligence about a planned attack on their loved ones.

In 2020 Ms Lavery’s lawyers wrote to the PSNI, asking if an OOB was in place at the time and location of her father’s murder.

According to legal papers the force responded that material would not be disclosed to the public without a court order.

Judicial review proceedings have been brought against the police, claiming the refusal of all requests to acknowledge the existence of an OOB is unlawful and unreasonable.

Counsel for the PSNI resisted the challenge, arguing that no reference was made to any suspected OOB during an examination carried out by the police Historical Enquiries Team which did not find any evidence of collusion in the killing.

The request made was “purely speculative and entirely detached from the facts of the case”, it was contended.

With judgment reserved, Ms Lavery’s solicitor described it as the first challenge of its kind.

Kevin Winters also claimed: “This case has huge potential to impact on many unsolved murder cases.

“A proportionate PSNI response would go a long way to confirming suspicions about collusion, or indeed helping to dispel them altogether.

“It is very difficult to see why police can’t provide an answer one way or the other - it can’t be that hard to open a file and see if there is an order sitting in it.”