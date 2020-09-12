David Hunter found guilty of Tyrone man murder in Dublin pub

A car thief has been convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin of murdering a Tyrone man and dissident republican who was manager of a bar in the city over four years ago

Liverpool native David Hunter (41), with an address at Du Cane Road, White City, London, had denied the Kinahan Cartel murder of 35-year-old Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin's north inner city on the night of April 25, 2016.

Hunter is the second man to be found guilty of murdering Mr Barr, a dissident republican.

In January 2018, Eamonn Cumberton (32) of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was also convicted of murdering the Tyrone native. He faces a mandatory life term.

Delivering judgment, Mr Justice Alexander Owens, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh, said that the evidence had been heard in a "compelling way" that Hunter was one of the two gunmen who entered the Summerhill pub and murdered Mr Barr by shooting him.

Hunter's involvement in the murder had been "fully proved" and the three-judge court was "sure of his guilt", remarked Mr Justice Owens.

Speaking outside the courts, the father of Michael Barr said it was a "good day for us as a family" and the verdict gave them "some satisfaction" that Hunter "was going behind bars".

Colin Barr said Hunter had been "found guilty for all his lies".

"He thought he could come from Liverpool and murder somebody and skip back to Spain. Michael's son is here, his heart is broken.

"These boys need to know there are consequences for taking someone's life, that they will have to pay a price," he added.

Mr Barr also said: "We know who's behind this. Everyone knows who is paying these men and people are prepared to take money to take a human life, at the end of the day, that's what it's all about, killing for money, it's ridiculous. I have no fear of them, they can do what they want," he said.

He said organised crime "has got no place in Ireland" and "without the gardai these people would not be behind bars".

Mr Barr also called for Hunter to serve his full sentence in Ireland.

"The problem is, when he serves his sentence he'll probably be sent back to Liverpool to prison there, which is not right.

"He left England to come here to murder an Irish man, so why should he be sent home. He should definitely be made to serve his sentence here," he concluded.