DCI John Caldwell: Up to 100 detectives working on case as accused denied bail

A senior PSNI officer has described the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as “without doubt the largest in my career”.

Up to 100 detectives are working on it at times, a court heard on Monday.

The officer made the comment as one of the latest men charged in connection with the attack was refused bail.

Mr Caldwell was shot by two gunmen on February 22 while taking football practice at the Youth Sport complex in Omagh.

Seven men are jointly charged with his attempted murder.

They are: Jonathan McGinty (28) of St Julian’s Downs, Omagh; Gavin Coyle (45) of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Robert McLean (28), James Ivor McLean (72) and Alan McFarland (47), all of Deverney Park, Omagh; Matthew Joseph McLean (33) of Glenpark Road, Gortin, and Brian Carron (38) of Claremount Drive, Coalisland.

Matthew McLean, McFarland and McGinty are also accused of preparing for acts of terrorism.

Carron and Coyle are further accused of belonging to the IRA.

Last week another three men were charged with preparing for acts of terrorism.

James Gerard McSorley (58) of Chichester Mews, Belfast; John Andrew Gallagher (45) of Church Drive, Newtownabbey, and Tony Thomas Slevin (47) of Derrylaughan Road, Coalisland, are jointly charged in relation to a Ford Fiesta believed to have been used in the attack.

McSorley and Gallagher are also charged with possessing items and providing money or property for terrorism.

It is alleged Gallagher sourced and stored one of two similar Ford Fiestas, McSorley drove it from Belfast to Tamnamore, and Slevin assisted in its transport.

John Gallagher

A detective inspector told Dungannon Magistrates Court a blue Fiesta arrived at Youth Sport and two men approached Mr Caldwell, shooting him multiple times. They left in the Fiesta, which was later found on fire.

CCTV showed one Fiesta “looped” Youth Sport while the incident was under way. The next day the other Fiesta “of a similar age and colour” was reported on fire in Ardboe.

The detective said: “Two blue Fiestas were in the area of the attack at the same time, and both destroyed by fire… this is the Belfast part of the New IRA supplying vehicles to the Tyrone New IRA to carry out an attack. Communication is arranged by other members who will cascade down into each area and operatives will be given their instructions.”

Slevin and McSorley had already unsuccessfully applied for bail. Gallagher’s bail application was adjourned until Monday.

The detective explained Gallagher attempted to dispose of a VW Golf it is believed was to be used in the attack but later switched. Police recovered it from a scrapyard where Gallagher took it the day after McSorley was arrested.

“I have severe concerns of this defendant being released on bail,” said the detective.

“This is without doubt the largest investigation I have been involved in my career. At times there are up to 100 detectives working on it.”

A defence solicitor pointed to a statement Gallagher submitted during interview in which he accepted contact around one vehicle, which he sold on behalf of someone else. He denied any knowledge of the attack.

However, the detective said: “We believe he was fully aware this was a terrorist/criminal endeavour.”

Judge Michael Ranaghan refused bail, stating: “Given the nature of this case... I believe there is significant risk. I don’t believe any bail conditions would be adhered to.”

All accused will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court on July 25.