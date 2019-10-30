Death threats made against nine people following death of Ian Ogle, court hears

Death threats have been made against nine people following the murder of community worker Ian Ogle, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

A judge was told loyalist paramilitaries and "criminal elements" issued the warnings to those suspected of being linked to the killing in east Belfast.

Details emerged as 40-year-old Mark Sewell was granted permission to move to a new location while on bail for his alleged role in the attack.

Sewell, whose living arrangements cannot be disclosed, is among three men charged with the murder on January 27.

Mr Ogle, 45, was killed close to his home at Cluan Place against a background of a long-running feud.

He was beaten and stabbed 11 times in an attack said to have lasted for around 30 seconds.

According to the prosecution he was targeted in response to an earlier altercation earlier the same night.

Five men arrived at the scene, allegedly launched the fatal assault and then escaped.

Opposing Sewell's application to change address, Crown lawyer Mark Farrell said tensions remain high over the murder.

Referring to the paramilitary threats, he argued that it could put other members of the public at risk.

"Were there to be an attack or some sort of retaliation by thugs in the community innocent bystanders could be caught up in that," Mr Farrell claimed.

"There's wider considerations of them being scarred for life, either physically or mentally."

Defence counsel Michael Boyd told the court eight other people, including two co-accused, form part of the police investigation.

"Threats have been issued against these individuals as well," he said.

Mr Farrell confirmed those messages are believed to have come from paramilitary organisations or criminal gangs.

He added: "Police are not aware of any attempts on the threats that have been made."

On that basis Lord Justice Stephens agreed to the bail variation sought by Sewell.