Decision on John Downey trial over killing of British soldiers to be made next year

A man charged with murdering two British soldiers in 1972 will have to wait until next year to discover if he is to stand trial.

Preliminary inquiries into the strength of evidence against John Downey are to get underway in February, Belfast Magistrates' Court was told on Monday.

Witnesses will be called to give evidence at a hearing which could last for five days.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "I will review it, but we need to start to get some structure here."

Downey is facing prosecution for a car bomb attack which killed Ulster Defence Regiment members Alfred Johnston and James Eames in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

The 68-year-old accused, of Creeslough in Co Donegal, was detained in October 2018 under a European Arrest Warrant.

He fought a battle against extradition from the Republic of Ireland before handing himself in to the authorities in October this year.

Lance Corporal Johnston and Private Eames died in an explosion on the Irvinestown Road in August 1972.

They were carrying out checks on a car when a command wire initiated device was detonated, killing them instantly.

The bomb went off as a truck carrying 13 off-duty soldiers approached, blowing it onto its side and injuring some of the troops inside.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston (left) and Private James Eames (right) were killed in the Enniskillen explosion.

Downey is also charged with aiding and abetting an explosion likely to endanger life.

A previous court was told his fingerprint was allegedly found on insulating tape used to construct the device.

Analysis was carried out on prints taken from Downey following his extradition.

He is currently on bail, and was granted permission to return home to Co Donegal at the start of the pandemic due to underlying health problems.

Downey was not present for today's review of the case.

A prosecution barrister told the court that in a "worst case scenario" the Preliminary Inquiry into the case could take five days.

Penciling in a date of February 22 for the hearing, Mrs Bagnall declined to confirm whether Downey will be required to attend in person.