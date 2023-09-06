Decision to prosecute alleged IRA bomber on historic terror charges criticised by defence

Arthur MacNally is facing a raft of charges, including attempted murder of a soldier, armed robbery of a bank, car hijacking and explosives offences

A Co Tyrone pensioner is facing trial accused of a series of historic terror charges including membership of the IRA.

Arthur MacNally is facing a raft of charges, including attempted murder, armed robbery of a bank, hijacking and explosives offences.

The 70-year-old father-of-four, of Minadinna Road, Sixmilecross, did not appear today at Dungannon Magistrates Court, where his lawyer criticised the decision to bring the prosecution and described the defendant as a well-respected member of his community.

A defence solicitor contended the prosecution was in “bad faith and thrown together to make arbitrary deadlines” before the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill comes into law.

All the alleged offences are said to have taken place on January 20, 1987.

In the order the alleged incidents are said to have happened, he is accused of hijacking a car belonging to a woman — and repeating this with a second woman — seizing control of each vehicle by force, threat or intimidation.

He is then alleged to have committed a robbery at a branch of Ulster Bank in Gortin, Co Tyrone, stealing £875.50.

This was allegedly followed by the attempted murder of two men, one of whom was named on court papers as Soldier A, through unlawfully and maliciously causing and attempting to cause an explosion using an improvised device containing ammonium nitrate-based fertiliser and fuel oil.

He is also accused of being in possession of a improvised explosive device in a beer keg, as well as firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged incident were disclosed during the short hearing, which had been listed as a committal hearing but did not proceed.

A defence solicitor previously said: “I have grave, fundamental concerns in respect of the structural integrity of this proposed prosecution.

“The court will be aware of the intended legislation before parliament in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill… which states no criminal investigation for any Troubles-related offence may be continued from May 1, 2023.

“The Government’s clear intention was that this would have attained Royal Assent by July 19, which was the date this bill was to become law, and insofar as that’s the case, the court may be intended to participate in an abuse of process to commence and/or entertain this prosecution.”

He continued: “This case will require careful consideration. There are evidential issues… which immediately strike a red light in my eyes. It pains me to say this, but prosecution has been brought in bad faith. This has been thrown together to make arbitrary deadlines set against the carriage of the bill through parliament.

“The UK Government seeks to protect its own actors with this legislation yet is intent on bringing tenuous and cynical cases such as this.”

The defence described MacNally as a retired father-of-four who was previously in prison but, since his release in 1979, has never been back.

“He is a peaceful, law-abiding, very well-respected member of his community, for whom this prosecution has caused great distress and concern,” said the defence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan agreed to adjourn the case to allow for engagement between the defence and prosecution.

The case will be mentioned again on October 4 and, while this is scheduled for committal to Crown court, it is unclear if this will go ahead.