Decision to re-prosecute pensioner over indecent assault charge ‘unlawful’, High Court rules

A decision to re-prosecute a man whose historic indecent assault conviction was rescinded over a legislative blunder is unlawful, the High Court ruled today.

Senior judges confirmed he will instead be restored to his previous status as a past offender after highlighting the mistake which led to 15 individuals in Northern Ireland having sex offence convictions set aside.

Mr Justice O’Hara said there had been a “clear and obvious error” in legislation drafted back in 2008 which unintentionally removed certain types of sexual cases from the list of those allowed to be dealt with at Magistrates’ Court level.

The blunder, made before the devolution of justice powers to the Stormont Executive in 2010, remained undiscovered for a decade.

Prosecutors then identified 15 cases involving 17 victims of either indecent assault or unlawful carnal knowledge - 11 of whom were children when the offences were committed between 1973 and 2009.

All of the defendants were tried in Magistrates' Courts between 2009 and 2017, with one given a prison term and the rest receiving suspended sentences.

In 2020, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) concluded that the convictions were invalid and made an unopposed application for a District Judge to rescind the convictions in each of the 15 cases.

One of the cohort was still on the sex offenders register at that stage but removed because of the error.

Prosecutors subsequently announced that 12 of the sex offenders would not be subjected to fresh criminal proceedings at the Crown Court.

Legal action was taken by one of the remaining three individuals who faced the prospect of going on trial again.

Now aged in his seventies and granted anonymity, the man originally pleaded guilty to an indecent assault against a female committed in 2008.

He was given a conditional discharge and put on the sex offenders’ register for 18 months.

The pensioner challenged the powers to set aside his conviction and the decision to re-prosecute him.

Ruling on his application for judicial review, Mr Justice O’Hara stressed how defendants were not the only ones who experienced renewed concern due to the mistake within provisions of the Sexual Offences (NI) Order 2008.

“It is not difficult to imagine the dismay victims must have felt on learning that disturbing events from more than 10 years earlier were being resurrected,” he acknowledged.

According to the judge there was never any intention to change a system which worked well and was in the public interest.

Instead, he held, the objective had been to update the law on sexual offences without preventing District Judges from dealing with some comparatively minor cases if there is consent from both the prosecution and defence.

“This court concludes and declares that… the Sexual Offences (NI) Order 2008 discloses a clear and obvious error in removing provision for summary prosecution of historical offences,” Mr Justice O’Hara said.

Based on those findings, the District Judge’s decision to rescind the man’s original conviction and sentence was quashed.

“It therefore follows that the decision of the Public Prosecution Service… to re-prosecute the applicant for the offence of indecent assault is declared unlawful,” Mr Justice O’Hara confirmed.

“The effect of this decision and these orders is that the applicant is restored to the position which he was in before the matter was brought back before the District Judge in 2020.”