Defence lawyers seek disclosure of disciplinary findings in legal bid to clear ex-RUC officers of 1975 sectarian murder, Court of Appeal hears

Disciplinary findings against former RUC officers are set to feature in a legal bid to clear the names of three men jailed for the sectarian murder of a Catholic teenager nearly 50 years ago, the Court of Appeal heard today.

Defence lawyers will seek disclosure of confidential material about the conduct of some of the detectives involved in questioning George Kirkpatrick and brothers Eric and Cyril Cullen.

Known as the Castlewellan Three, the men received life sentences for killing Francis Rice in the Co Down town in May 1975.

The 17-year-old victim was abducted and stabbed to death before his body was dumped in a laneway.

His killing was claimed by the Protestant Action Force - a cover name for the Ulster Volunteer Force.

In 1981, Kirkpatrick and the Cullens were found guilty of kidnapping, falsely imprisoning and murdering the teenager.

The trio always claimed false confessions were extracted from them during police interviews.

Even though George Kirkpatrick and Cyril Cullen have both since died, the safety of all three men’s convictions is set to come under fresh scrutiny.

A body which examines potential miscarriages of justice has questioned the credibility of some police officers involved in the interview process.

According to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), the same members of the RUC were criticised by the judiciary for rewriting interview notes used to convict four other men of a separate Troubles-era murder.

With the credibility of those officers believed to be “substantially weakened”, the CCRC has referred the convictions of the Castlewellan Three to the Court of Appeal.

At a preliminary hearing today defence barrister Tim Moloney KC indicated that a confidential annex of material could be relevant to the challenge.

“We seek disclosure, because that may lead to a better understanding of the conduct of the officers,” he said.

Mr Moloney added that disciplinary findings had been made against some of the officers who faced criticism.

“Once we know what that nature of the disciplinary conduct is… we will be able to bring our arguments together,” he told the court.

Adjourning the case, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan agreed that all three of the appeals should still be heard.

She said: “Notwithstanding that two are deceased, it (should) proceed on the basis of a legitimate interest of others and the estate of their families.”