Defence seek medical view on Lurgan man who posted lewd animated image of dead woman

Lawyers for a Co Armagh man who has admitted outraging public decency are seeking expert medical opinion from England, a court heard today.

Kian Withers has admitted posting an image of a recently deceased woman which he animated to make it appear she was singing an indecent song.

Although Withers did not appear at Craigavon Crown Court, defence counsel Ian Tarkington said there were difficulties obtaining psychiatric reports from local experts on the 22-year-old Lurgan man.

“We are seeking to instruct a doctor from England to compile a report,” he said.

At an earlier hearing Withers, from James Street, entered a guilty plea to the single charge against him that he outraged public decency between December 22 and 29, last year.

Withers has admitted committing an act of a lewd and obscene nature by posting a photograph of a recently deceased female which he animated to make her appear to be singing a song, the lyrics of which were inappropriate and indecent.

The “recently deceased female” was not named in court and the facts surrounding the charge have not yet been opened.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC today said he would pass sentence in September.