Delay in case of Northern Ireland couple charged over child cruelty

The couple's case was listed on the video link list at Coleraine Magistrates Court yesterday (stock photo)

A couple accused of inflicting injuries on their young child have had their case further adjourned.

In November, Amanda Fulton (31) and her 30-year-old husband Christopher Fulton, of Rockfield Gardens in Mosside, were given bail at the High Court in Belfast.

It was granted on condition that their bail address had to be suitable to police and a judge.

The couple's case was listed on the video link list at Coleraine Magistrates Court yesterday.

The video link was not switched on but during a brief mention of the case, a defence lawyer confirmed the couple had "not perfected bail yet".

A prosecutor said the full file in the case was expected to be handed over from police to the Public Prosecution Service on December 31. The prosecution lawyer said the application was for the case to be adjourned to the end of January. No further details were given in court.

The couple were previously remanded into custody in connection with charges they jointly face - causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of child cruelty involving different children, and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm. The charges relate to November 7, 2019.