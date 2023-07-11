Delays could hit NI murder cases as barristers threaten to withdraw services in DoJ pay row

More than 20 cases of murder could be hit by delays as dozens and dozens of angry and frustrated barristers have threatened to withdraw services over a lack of pay.

While the Department of Justice (DoJ) claims to be “£1.7m ahead of normal processing” of legal aid fees, 150 barristers right across the board, from juniors to seniors, defence to prosecution, have signed a letter of petition threatening to pull out of murder cases from September 1.

They say that since 2005 the DoJ has broken promises to pay its fees within six weeks and to review the fees every two years. And faced with absolutely no income for three to four months and with the DoJ repeatedly delaying action and reneging on promises, the majority of the Criminal Bar Association have signed a letter of petition.

Within 24 hours of the letter being shared amongst the Bar, 150 countersigned it to show their anger at what they perceive as the DoJ trying to tear the courts system to shreds and introduce, something akin to an American justice system, with poorly paid public defenders replacing legal aid but with the rich able to pay for private counsel, leaving society’s most vulnerable exposed to potential injustice.

The letter, written by a highly respected, senior KC and undersigned by 150 colleagues, outlines how the DoJ introduced standardised fees in 2005 with a promise to streamline the system, issue payments within six weeks and conduct reviews every two years.

However, since then barristers’ fees were cut by 25%, there has been no review, let alone any increase, and lawyers routinely have to wait three to four months to get paid.

“We have a choice. We can suck it up and just get on with things in the hope that (despite all evidence to the contrary) the DOJ will treat the profession with respect and courtesy and pay us a proper rate for our services within a reasonable time, or we can demonstrate our frustration and determination,” the letter states, explaining that if the DoJ fails to keep its now 18-year-old promises, barristers will not act in murder cases after September 1.

Currently there are 23 murder cases being investigated by the PSNI, so any withdrawal of services could potentially delay prosecutions in the killings of Chloe Mitchell, Natalie McNally and the gangland execution of Shane Whitla, to name three of the near-two-dozen ongoing murder cases in NI.

The letter also states that in the event of continued inaction by the DoJ, criminal barristers could withdraw services in cases involving victims of child sex abuse, which the DoJ is trying to fast-track under a new protocol prioritising cases involving child complainants.

While the senior KC also states “it is with considerable regret that I conclude there is no other way to secure a fair response”, his colleague put it in simple terms: “This is it. This really is it.”

“There is no other public body, private body, government department or business in the world where you have to wait three to for months to get paid. It just would not be accepted,” declared the understandably angry barrister.

While a DoJ statement claimed it has not received any petition, it did outline that “the department has an open dialogue with the Bar through formal channels on a wide range of issues, including payment timescales, the disruption to payments from the Account NI upgrade and reviews of remuneration.

“The Legal Services Agency (LSA) operates within a strict overall budget which is broken down to a working-day payment value. In order to minimise disruption to practitioners, the LSA has been expediting payments and is currently £1.7m ahead of normal processing. This ensures that more payments are made in advance of September 6 and offers some reassurance to practitioners.”

Despite the DoJ’s claims of being £1.7m ahead in paying fees, Bar of Northern Ireland Chief Executive David Mulholland KC released a statement confirming that criminal barristers are waiting “at least three months” for legal aid payments and that there’s been no fee review for 18 years despite “soaring inflation and the increasing complexity” of work.

“The Bar Council, working with the Criminal Bar Association, has been consistently advocating that the DoJ must work with the professional bodies to address these pressures.

“Our ongoing positive engagement with the department has delivered a recognition of the issues and some important improvements in the overall budget. Nevertheless our consistent position has been that more action must be taken to urgently review and improve the timelines and the rates of payments.

“All involved must now work responsibly with the required urgency and creativity to avoid any disruption being caused to an already pressurised criminal justice system and the thousands of individuals who need to be able to access this service.”

One recently qualified barrister is a prime example of what is happening, particularly to members of the junior Bar, because, far from the stereotypical image of a fat cat lawyer, and much like a lot of the public, she is struggling to stay afloat and to pay her bills.

“While one government department owes me literally thousands in unpaid fees, I have another government department threatening me with extra payments if I don’t pay my tax bill at the end of July,” she said.

“It makes me very angry and I have to wonder how some of my colleagues are coping, because I can barely afford to pay the household bills, but many of them have mortgages and children.”

The counsellor, who prefers to remain anonymous, highlights that, in taking on legal aid work, “you are dealing with people who are at the lowest point in their lives. And that’s not just defendants, but victims and relatives on both sides too”.

She added: “It’s a hostile environment, it’s difficult, it’s emotionally draining and it’s stressful and you can’t even say, ‘Well, at least I’m getting paid,’ because you are just not.

“I haven’t been paid since the start of April, not a penny, so it’s becoming impossible to continue to practise. And I know of colleagues who qualified around the same time as me — they’ve just stopped taking on legal aid work because they were financially forced to leave.

“If that continues, that will have huge repercussions for the public and everyone involved in the criminal justice system. It’s bleeding talented and skilled lawyers.

“I know there are budgetary constraints, but they need to make timely payments. I mean, getting paid within six weeks of finishing a case is not an unreasonable demand.”