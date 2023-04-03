Delivery driver on charges linked to £100k cocaine haul in east Belfast bailed

The drugs haul has been linked by police to the East Belfast UVF.

A Belfast-based delivery driver accused of transporting £100,000 worth of cocaine in his specially modified car has been granted bail at the High Court.

Christopher Cullen, 31, faces charges connected to the haul of drugs and £30,000 in cash discovered last month within a professionally installed hydraulic hide.

A judge ruled today that he is to be released from custody after citing his completely clear record.

Cullen, with an address on the Upper Lisburn Road, faces counts of possessing Class A and C drugs with intent to supply, and having criminal property.

The charges relate to seizures made on March 25 by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Prosecutors said police monitored his Volkswagen Jetta as he drove to a property at Picardy Avenue in east Belfast, where a package was allegedly passed in through the passenger window to 36-year-old co-accused James McGrogan, of Ardenlee Drive in the city.

Armed response officers then stopped the Volkswagen a short distance away on the A55 outer-ring.

With initial roadside examinations failing to find the suspected parcel, both men were allowed to leave the area.

The car was impounded at a PSNI station where more intensive searches uncovered a shopping bag full of the cash and one kilo of cocaine worth an estimated £100,000.

Crown lawyer Sarah Minford said: “There was a professionally modified hide between the rear set and the boot, operated by a hydraulically-installed lever.”

The sophisticated system was capable of storing up to 50 kilos of cocaine, according to investigating detectives.

Opposing bail, Ms Minford argued that it could be used on a frequent basis.

“Police believe (Cullen’s) clear record shows he is an ideal candidate to transport drugs for organised criminals,” she added.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey stressed there is no suggestion that his client is linked to any paramilitary organisations.

Referring to the prosecution case against Cullen, it was submitted that he is now known to police and “utterly useless” to any drugs gangs.

Granting Cullen’s application, Madam Justice McBride stated: “This is an applicant who has a completely clear record. In those circumstances, there is a presumption of innocence and entitlement to bail.”

She prohibited him from contacting his co-accused or possessing more than £300 in cash.