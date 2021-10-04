Dennis Hutchings: Trial of ex-British soldier accused of attempted murder of ‘innocent vulnerable man’ with ‘mind of a child’ begins in Belfast

A former British soldier went on trial in Belfast on Monday accused of the attempted murder of an "innocent vulnerable man" said to have "the mind of a child" and with a fear of uniforms who was shot dead in a Co Tyrone field over 47 years ago.

The 80-year-old former Life Guardsman, Dennis Hutchings, from Cawsand, in Cornwall, not only denies attempting to murder 27-year-old John Patrick Cunningham, but also of "unlawfully and maliciously attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to John Patrick Cunningham with intent to do him grievous bodily harm''.

The Diplock-style Crown Court trial before Mr Justice O'Hara, sitting alone without a jury, will sit only three days on each of the four weeks it is expected to last to allow Mr Hutchings, diagnosed as suffering from an incurable chronic kidney disease, to receive ongoing treatment.

Prosecution QC Charles MacCreanor said Mr Cunningham was fatally shot and killed in a field at Carrickaness Road, on the outskirts of Benburb village, that his shooting was unjustified and went beyond the Army's own rules for the use of 'lethal force'.

However, Mr MacCreanor accepted their case against Mr Hutchings, who appeared in the dock wearing three medals, was circumstantial and that he was not facing a murder charge as there was "no forensic evidence to identify which bullets struck" Mr Cunningham as they were "never recovered".

It was also revealed on Monday that much of the evidence collected at the time of the original investigation into the shooting is to challenged by Mr Hutchings' defence team, led by London-based QC James Lewis, on the grounds it is 'hearsay', coming from witnesses who are now deceased.

In the public gallery listening to all of this were a niece and two nephews of Mr Cunningham. They heard Mr MacCreanor outline how their uncle was a man known locally 'as in need of special care', and described by his local priest of having 'the mind of a child'.

The lawyer further revealed Mr Cunningham also had a fear of Army personnel and uniforms, and if confronted by soldiers, he was "likely to run away and hide", which he did on the day he was shot after running off across a field when two Army Land Rovers drew up beside him.

Mr MacCreanor said soldiers described Mr Cunningham as appearing "startled" at their arrival as if he'd "been caught out doing something" before making off, climbing over a gate into a nearby field. One soldier also claimed that as he ran off, Mr Cunningham put his arm inside his jacket, before withdrawing it again.

The court heard the defendant, the front-seat passenger in a Land Rover, immediately gave chase and at one point was no more that ten feet from Mr Cunningham. Other soldiers say they heard their patrol leader shout a warning, "halt, stand still", but Mr Cunningham continued running along the field, before shots rang out.

The Tyrone man was seen to fall. He was hit by two, possibly three, bullets. It later emerged the fatal bullet had struck him in the left back and loin, emerging through the right side of the chest, all of which caused massive haemorrhaging.

One civilian witness said the shooting took place "no more than 15 to 30 seconds" after the warnings were shouted. A local farmer working in a nearby field said while he did not see anything, the shooting was somehow different from those normally heard.

Mr MacCreanor said he described the shots as being "sharp and close together for anybody to be shooting birds and that's what drew my attention".

The court also heard that in the aftermath, it was discovered that up to five shots were fired, three from the SLR of Mr Hutchings and two from the SLR of another soldier, since deceased. When later interviewed about the shooting, Mr Hutchings, apart from agreeing he was in charge of the patrol and called on Mr Cunningham to halt, declined to answer any further questions, "on legal advice".

Counsel also revealed that the former soldier's later interviews in 2015 are also to be challenged by the defence.

Mr MacCreanor continued by telling the court it was the prosecution case the defendant was guilty of attempted murder and that "the charge of murder is not being preferred because there is no forensic evidence to identify which bullets struck the deceased".

He added the prosecution circumstantial case relied on the fact "John Patrick Cunningham was a vulnerable adult and was shot at and killed by a bullet fired at his back ... and shoulder area and upper arm”, and that he was hit by at least two, if not three, bullets.

Mr Cunningham, he said, was "unarmed at the time ... and that there is no lawful basis for him to be shot and that the shooting could not be justified".

Counsel claimed that even if Mr Hutchings had been concerned about Mr Cunningham's running away, his shooting "could never be lawful or justified", and the distance he was able to run in the open field before being shot was also "a matter of significance" in terms of timing and any perception of him posing a threat.

Mr MacCreanor said Mr Hutchings had a clear view 'in his sights' of him running away before deciding to open fire, and the shots he fired were "completely inconsistent with warning shots".

Counsel further claimed the former soldier was in breach of the 'operating instructions' detailing when soldiers could open fire and use lethal force and that there was nothing within the rules governing the firing "of warning shots".

"The prosecution case is that John Patrick Cunningham did not pose any threat requiring him to be shot and killed. We say the defendant has never explained why he fired repeatedly ... or why he'd failed to follow the operating instructions for the use of lethal force," said Mr MacCreanor, who added his case was "a compelling one".

There was also an 'inference' which could be drawn from the evidence, he added, that Mr Hutchings opened fire with his SLR high-velocity weapon, shooting an innocent man as he ran away, and in doing so, there was an "overwhelming case he intended to kill".

The trial continues on Wednesday.