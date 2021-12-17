Derek Lammey, accused of leading loyalist show of strength in east Belfast’s Pitt Park to be allowed back into the city, judge rules

One of the men accused of leading a loyalist show of strength in east Belfast is to be allowed back into the city, a High Court judge ruled today.

Derek Lammey (56) is currently on bail over his alleged involvement in a gathering of up to 60 masked men at Pitt Park earlier this year.

He was previously ordered to live under curfew at a location in Co Down.

But Mr Justice Humphreys granted Lammey permission to return to his family home due to the impact of those arrangements.

He said: "I'm satisfied there is a real issue around this applicant's mental health, which has been exacerbated by the isolation he has undergone at the current bail address."

Lammey, of Spring Place in Belfast, faces charges of unlawful assembly and affray in connection with the high-profile incident in February this year.

Stephen Matthews (59), of Pansy Street in the city, and his 35-year-old son, David Matthews, of Millreagh in Dundonald, are accused of the same offences.

All three defendants deny involvement and are not charged with any paramilitary offences.

But according to prosecutors the group of masked men who arrived at Pitt Park are believed to be linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Disputed claims have been made that 11 people living in the area were forced to flee their homes and shelter in the nearby Ballymac community centre for more than a week.

Lammey is allegedly one of three men who led the crowd to the area.

Under bail conditions imposed in April, he was ordered to live in Bangor and banned from entering the area or contacting any other suspected participants.

But defence lawyers argued enough time has passed for Lammey to return to his family.

Insisting his client should be treated equally to the co-accused, barrister Ian Turkington said: "What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander."

Mr Justice Humphreys agreed that there was a sufficient change in circumstances.

He ordered Lammey to continue to have no contact with any witnesses, and barred him from being with any more than three people in a public place.