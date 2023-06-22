Derry-based doctor claims ‘narrative’ created for her removal as GP over objections to Covid-19 vaccines

A “narrative” was created to ensure the removal of a Derry-based GP who objected to the Covid-19 vaccination programme, she told the High Court today.

Dr Anne McCloskey claimed steps were wrongly taken against her because she objected to the public health advice on the jabs.

The former Aontu councillor is resisting a legal bid to extend her interim suspension from practising.

In 2021 Dr McCloskey expressed concerns in a social media video over young people receiving coronavirus vaccinations. The posting included claims about the amount of evidence that it was safe for them to be vaccinated.

A tribunal imposed an 18-month suspension after her comments attracted a number of complaints.

The General Medical Council is seeking to have the restrictions extended pending the completion of all relevant investigations.

A barrister for the GMC stressed the distinction between freedom of speech and the need to protect the public from any alleged misleading comments.

But Dr McCloskey, who represented herself at the hearing, argued there had been an attempt to prevent her speaking out.

“The elderly may have required protection, but the rest of society should have been allowed to function,” she told the court.

Disputing the extent of licencing for the vaccine, she insisted that her reputation and livelihood was at stake.

“This is the first time I have been allowed to put my case in an open court and be heard,” she said.

“A narrative was created from the first day that required me to be removed from my post as a doctor because I was opposed to the public health advice, (and) I objected to almost all of it.”

She claimed that the World Health Organisation had drawn up mock plans for dealing with a pandemic which involved closing schools and shutting down society.

“It’s like a dystopian world which was rolled out in the event of that scenario, and what might happen actually did happen within six months,” the suspended medic submitted.

“It’s quite mind boggling when you think about it.”

The hearing continues.