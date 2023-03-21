Derry businessman to be sentenced for dumping illegal waste

Thomas McGlinchey, (62), was found guilty of three charges linked the discovery of an illegal dump close to a Co Londonderry beauty spot. — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Derry businessman is to be sentenced next month after he was found unanimously guilty of three charges linked the discovery of an illegal dump close to a beauty spot on the outskirts of the city at Mobuoy Road near the village of Eglinton.

Following a trial which started on March 7, Thomas McGlinchey, (62), from Belfield Park in the Foyle Springs area of the city was found guilty by the jury of two charges of unlawfully depositing controlled waste or permitting controlled waste to be deposited and guilty of one charge of illegally keeping controlled waste.

His co-accused, John Ferguson, (68), from Princes Terrace in the city centre was found unanimously not guilty of one charge of unlawfully depositing controlled waste and unanimously not guilty of one charge of conspiring with others to permit controlled waste to be dumped.

The investigation into the two defendants started after officials from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), who were suspicious of activities going on at the site, obtained a court warrant and carried out an intrusive search operation at the site in October 2013.

The site was exclusively used by Brickkiln Waste Limited of which the defendant McGlinchey was the sole director.

As part of their search operation, during which they were accompanied by PSNI officers, the NIEA officials dug 12 trial pits and two trenches and uncovered demolition and construction waste and food wrappings with best before dates of July 2013.

Under the terms of a Modified Waste Management Licence issued for the site only inert materials such as sand and earth were allowed to be dumped there and the site usage was also restricted to maintenance works.

Following his unanimous acquittal Mr Ferguson walked free from the dock but the defendant McGlinchey was told by Judge Neil Rafferty that he would be sentenced for his offending on April 28 and he was released on bail until that date.

Neither Mr Ferguson nor McGlinchey gave evidence during their trial.