Derry GP suspended over Covid-19 anti-vaccine views says determination was ‘flawed’

A Derry-based GP who voiced anti-vaccine views online was suspended from medical practice on the basis of a “flawed” determination, she told the High Court today.

Dr Anne McCloskey is resisting any continuation of the interim suspension imposed following a social media video which expressed concerns about young people taking Covid-19 jabs.

Supporters of the former Aontu councillor packed a public gallery at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast for the initial stage in her legal battle with the General Medical Council (GMC).

In September 2021 she received an 18-month suspension at a tribunal hearing.

The step was taken after complaints were lodged in connection with the social media posting.

In the clip Dr McCloskey reportedly made claims that vaccines were “unlicensed and unapproved”.

She described herself as distraught at young people being “damaged” and “bullied” into getting the jabs.

Proceedings have now moved to the High Court for further judicial scrutiny of the process and suspension from medical practice.

Representing herself, Dr McCloskey argued that the case against her was “incorrect in fact and law”.

She submitted: “The determination itself was completely flawed.

“Everything I have said from the beginning of these proceedings is true.”

Adjourning the hearing to next month, Mr Justice McAlinden stressed the need for full disclosure of all relevant material to ensure fairness to both sides.

He also confirmed: “The interim (suspension) order is extended until the conclusion of this appeal.”