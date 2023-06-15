Derry man accused of inciting support for IRA granted conditional bail

A man charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the night of Lyra McKee’s murder has appeared in court accused of inciting support for the IRA.

Patrick Gallagher, from Raftery Close, Derry, appeared in the city’s magistrates’ court today, after his arrest yesterday.

He has been charged with arranging or managing an unnotified parade in support of the IRA, inviting support for the IRA, and with addressing a meeting to encourage support for the IRA.

Gallagher denies committing the offences during an Easter Monday Republican commemoration parade in Derry on April 10 this year.

The 31-year-old was previously released on bail having been charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs at PSNI vehicles on April 18, 2019, in the Creggan area of Derry.

Ms McKee (29) was shot dead by the New IRA while observing the rioting.

Representing Gallagher in that case, defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said the threshold for connection was “very low” but his client accepted connection.

The only evidence, he added, is MTV video footage, which has been in the possession of the PSNI and senior lawyers since April 2019.

An officer from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit today objected to bail.

The officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that before the Easter Monday parade had started, officers in a police Land Rover had to withdraw from the area after the vehicle had been struck with up to 30 petrol bombs.

The detective constable said she believed that Gallagher played an active role in the city cemetery rally, after which, she said, members of a ‘colour party’ concealed themselves under umbrellas to protect their identities before approaching a number of bins.

Police later found burnt clothing inside the bins and, in a follow-up search of the cemetery the next day, officers found four viable pipe bombs in the vicinity of the bins.

After his arrest, Gallagher read a pre-prepared statement to detectives in which he stated he had no foreknowledge of the events which took place during and after the parade.

The prosecution barrister said the defendant was effectively the master of ceremonies at the city cemetery events.

Mr Harvey said Gallagher was an articulate speaker who had addressed Republican events in the past.

“He is a republican activist and he denies the charges in the most strenuous of terms,” Mr Harvey said.

Applying for bail, the defence solicitor said Gallagher, a father of two, was engaged to his partner and their wedding was due to take place in Greece, where they plan to travel on August 30.

District Judge McElholm said that while it was clear the defendant had played a central role during the course of the parade and rally, he believed Gallagher could be managed on strict bail conditions.

Gallagher was granted conditional bail and the case was adjourned until July 6.

As part of his bail conditions, the defendant is banned from entering the Creggan Estate in Derry.