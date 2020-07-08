Derry man accused of stabbing his mother in the neck denied bail

A man who is accused of stabbing his mother multiple times in the neck called for a police negotiator when officers arrived at the scene of the incident outside the defendant's family home, a court has been told.

Robert Gannon, 33, from Dunvale Close in Londonderry, is charged with wounding his mother with intent to do her grievous bodily harm and with damaging a G4S tag.

Opposing bail, a detective constable told District Judge Ted Magill that, at 6.35pm on Monday, police received a report from the woman's neighbour that the victim was at his front door "covered in blood and staggering".

The neighbour said the victim told him that her son had stabbed her in the neck.

When the police arrived the defendant, who was also covered in blood, was waving a hammer which the officers persuaded him to put down, the court was told.

Body worn footage was recorded by the police as they spoke to both the victim and her son who said he would only go with the police if accompanied by a police negotiator.

The victim was later treated for her injuries in Altnagelvin Hospital where she received stitches for multiple neck wounds and the defendant was also treated for lacerations.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Sean Doherty said the defendant had been released from custody in April by the High Court and had abided by strict bail conditions since his prison release.

"There is no statement from the injured party who has made it clear she will not give a statement to the police", Mr Doherty said.

The barrister said while it was a serious matter and while he accepted there was a risk of the defendant re-offending or interfering with a witness, he could be released on bail, under the strictest of conditions, to an address well outside of Derry.

However the District Judge refused the bail application and remanded the defendant in custody until August 3.

"Clearly he is not a suitable candidate for bail. There is a clear and present danger in this case", Mr Magill said.