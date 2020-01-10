Derry man caught dealing drugs is jailed for two years

A man described by a judge as a street level drugs dealer has been jailed for two years

Niall Waterkamp pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, diazepam and Xanax at Londonderry Crown Court.

Judge Philip Babington said Waterkamp (28), from Moss Park in the Galliagh area, was effectively caught red-handed when details of his drugs offences were found in the form of text messages on his mobile phones.

Waterkamp, who committed the five offences over an 18-month period starting in May 2017, had 53 previous convictions, 10 of them for public order offences, two for serious assaults and three for drugs offences.

He was caught when the police called at his home in June 2018 and arrested him for domestic violence matters. His mobile phone was seized and on it police found a trail of drugs-related text messages.

The phone was further examined in October 2018. As a result of further drugs-related text messages being found, police searched his home and found two more phones which contained similar text messages.

When arrested for the drugs offences, Waterkamp admitted his involvement.

Judge Babington said Waterkamp was heavily involved as a street-level drugs dealer. He said the text traffic on Waterkamp's mobiles proved he was sourcing and supplying the drugs.

Jailing Waterkamp for two years, Judge Babington said it was disturbing that Waterkamp did not consider the impact his crimes had on the community.