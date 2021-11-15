Derry man facing charges for trading whale and elephant

A Londonderry man is facing charges of trading a whale and an elephant.

Ciaran Bradley (47), who is charged with trading in endangered species, was due to face a contest next week on November 23.

But it will not now go ahead next week, Londonderry Magistrate’s Court heard on Monday.

Bradley of Rosemount Gardens faces two charges of trading in endangered species — namely an African elephant and a sperm whale — on dates between December 9 2016 and January 2017.

The court heard from the prosecution that the contest was not in a position to proceed as further proofs were needed.

She told the court that there were two expert witnesses on standby to give evidence in the case.

Defence counsel Dean Mooney said he had no objection to the request for an adjournment.

He said he was in contact with the prosecution to see if a contest could be avoided.

The case was adjourned until November 23 to be mentioned on that date.