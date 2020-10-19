Derry man fined for calling in bomb threat during Ibrox Old Firm clash

James Doherty called in the alert from a bar on May 12 last year, just minutes after Rangers had defeated Celtic 2-0 at Ibrox. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man from Londonderry who called in a bomb alert from a pub during an Old Firm derby match at Ibrox has been fined.

James Joseph Doherty was handed a £250 penalty at the city’s magistrates' court on Monday.

Doherty (33), from Carnhill in Derry, pleaded guilty to a single charge of communicating false information to an emergency services operator that a bomb was liable to explode in Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium.

He called in the alert from a bar on May 12 last year, just minutes after Rangers had defeated Celtic 2-0.

A prosecution solicitor told District Judge Barney McElholm that Doherty dialled 999 and said there was a bomb in the stadium.

“CCTV footage from a bar along the Buncrana Road area of the city showed him drinking at the bar and making a call on his mobile phone,” the solicitor said.

“The call handler said, ‘I cannot hear what you are saying’, and the footage shows him taking the phone away from his ear.

“He was arrested after the mobile phone number was traced back to him.

“During his police interview he admitted he made the call but said he could not remember what he had said because he was so drunk at the time.”

The District Judge asked if the defendant “managed to restrain himself on Saturday last” — a reference to Celtic losing 2-0 at home to Rangers.

Defence solicitor Stephen Chapman said the papers in the case contained a transcript of the call made by Doherty to the call handler in which he said: “I am only letting you know there is a bomb in Ibrox.”

Mr Chapman said the call handler replied that he was having difficulty in hearing him, to which Doherty replied: “Sorry, wrong number.”

The defence barrister said there was no full scale follow-up operation by the authorities in Glasgow as the game had already ended.

The District Judge said while Doherty had 49 previous criminal convictions, all of them for copyright infringements, there was nothing on his record to show that he regularly engaged in such activity.

“I will put this down to a stupid drunken episode although if the call had been made during the match it could have caused a lot of disruption,” he said.