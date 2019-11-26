Derry man is cleared of raping teen girl in Spain

A man from Londonderry has been found unanimously not guilty of raping a teenage student in a Spanish hotel

Jurors at the Crown Court in Derry cleared Michael Cregan (35) of raping the 17-year-old girl in a hotel bedroom they shared while on a holiday with family members and friends in the tourist resort of Torremolinos on August 11, 2014.

After a six day trial and just 28 minutes of deliberations, the jury of seven men and five woman acquitted Mr Cregan from Ferguson Street in the city.

It was the first case of its kind to be held in Northern Ireland involving a UK resident going on trial for an offence which allegedly occurred abroad.

The complainant alleged that the defendant had raped her as she slept after a day's drinking.

The defendant told the jury that he twice had consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant on the night she claimed he had raped her.

Following the unanimous not guilty verdict, the trial judge, Judge Philip Babington, told the defendant he was free to go.