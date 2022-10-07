Derry man jailed for possessing gun that killed Lyra McKee is ‘still associating’ with New IRA, court hears

A Derry man jailed for possessing the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee is “still associating” with the New IRA, Belfast Crown Court heard today.

The disclosure was made by the prosecution at as it applied to have Niall Sheerin made the subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) following his conviction for having the pistol.

The 29-year-old, of Tyrconnell Street in the city, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession of a pistol and ammunition with intent to enable another person to endanger life.

Last month, judge Mr Justice Fowler handed down an extended custodial sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and a further five years on licence.

The gun used to kill Lyra McKee — a Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol — was found wrapped in plastic bags in a hollow behind a telegraph pole in a field in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry in 2020.

Bullets and a spent ammunition magazine were also discovered in the package.

Ballistics tests showed the pistol had been used in five shootings in the city in the previous 21 months, including the April 18, 2019, murder of Ms McKee.

The 29-year-old author was shot dead as she observed rioting in Creggan's Fanad Drive.

The dissident republican organisation styling itself as the New IRA admitted responsibility for her murder.

DNA linked to Sheerin was found on the weapon.

At Belfast Crown Court today, a senior prosecution counsel told Mr Justice Fowler the SCPO was sought in a bid to “protect the public and prevent further offending” by Sheerin on his release from prison.

He said: “There is information, dating from May 2022, that he [Sheerin] is still associating with members of the New IRA.

“The New IRA recently held a social function in support of him, pending his expected imprisonment, and they have indicated that they will financially support his partner during his time in prison.

“Information has come to light that he made an application on his remand into custody to go into the separated republican landing in Maghaberry Prison and two weeks later he was accepted into the wing.”

Under the draft order, the prosecution are seeking access to his mobile phone “on demand by a constable of the PSNI”; that he has only to have one mobile communication device; must provide a list of all applications downloaded onto the device; he is not to delete the internet history of the mobile phone; he is not allowed on private agriculture land without prior permission; and he must not take part in gatherings or protests without prior consent.

Defence counsel Kieron Mallon KC said he had no objection to the order being made but was seeking the application to be “balanced, necessary and proportionate”.

“A number of these conditions sought in this Serious Crime Prevention Order we say are punitive, unnecessary and in fact would be unenforceable,” said Mr Mallon.

In relation to the production of the mobile phone to a police constable, “there is a danger it could become punitive. It is difficult to see how any justifiable benefit could be achieved. Mobile phone activity had absolutely no part to play in the factual matrix concerning the offences the accused has already been sentenced for.”

He suggested that if police had intelligence on Sheerin “about activity or association”, then they could conduct a planned search and the mobile phone “could be directed to be released to police”.

Mr Mallon also took issue with the defendant providing a list of all applications downloaded to the phone.

“He denies that he is a member of the New IRA, but if there is intelligence about association, there could be a search operation and the mobile phone could be seized and be subjected to triage.

“We say this is somewhat draconian, as he might forget to list precisely all the applications that he has downloaded onto his device and that would make him in breach of the order.”

He added that the defendant lived in Creggan, which is “surrounded by fields”, is a father of three young children and owns a pet dog, and thus making Sheerin seek consent from the police prior to going onto privately owned agriculture land was “doomed to failure”.

“If he was going for a walk with a family pet and a child required some toiletry facility, does the court really insist that the accused ring the police? It seems a somewhat unjust condition that could lead to unintended breaches,” said Mr Mallon.

He said Sheerin should be allowed to attend impromptu gatherings or protests when he is released from prison.

Mr Justice Fowler said he would give his ruling on the order later this month.