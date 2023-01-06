Derry man ‘kicked and stamped on’ pregnant partner after night out, court told

A man allegedly kicked and stamped on his pregnant partner as part of a “ferocious” attack following a night out, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Gerard Given also bit the woman before ordering her to clean up the blood at her home in the Derry area.

The 32-year-old, of Circular Road in the city, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and common assault.

Police were alerted when his partner went to her neighbour’s house covered in blood and seeking help on June 4 last year.

The woman told officers that during a row after a night out, Given declared: “Wait to you see what happens now.”

She alleged that he punched her to the head multiple times as well as kicking and stamping on her while on the ground.

Given also bit her on the wrist and grabbed her by the hair as part of the sustained assault, according to the prosecution.

Crown counsel Mark Farrell said: “She told police that she honestly thought he was going to kill her, such was the ferocity of the attack.”

Given then allegedly instructed her to wash herself and clean up the blood before she ran out to seek assistance.

An ambulance took the woman to hospital for treatment for head and body wounds.

Scans also revealed she was 17 weeks pregnant with the defendant’s child at that stage, the court heard.

Mr Farrell accepted Given would not have known about the pregnancy and confirmed that the baby had been unharmed.

Following multiple attempts to locate the accused he handed himself in to police days later.

During interviews he denied carrying out any assault, providing an alibi which the prosecution contended has been discredited.

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy argued that Given should be released from custody due to the anticipated delay in the case reaching trial.

Bail was denied due to the risk of any further offence.