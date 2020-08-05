Derry man 'kicked pregnant woman in stomach', court told

Conor Lishman is also accused of pulling her by the hair in a separate violent incident (stock photo)

A Derry man allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach, the High Court has been told.

Conor Lishman is also accused of pulling her by the hair in a separate violent incident.

The 33-year-old was granted bail - but only if he can find an approved address outside part of the city.

Lishman, currently of no fixed abode, is charged with two counts of common assault and a threat to damage property.

The alleged offences were committed on April 4 and April 25 this year.

He was arrested after domestic violence claims were made to police.

Setting out the background, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said: "It's alleged there were two assaults, one by pulling hair and a kick in the stomach when this lady was pregnant."

A threat was also made to break down the front door at her home in Derry, according to the prosecution.

But according to defence counsel Sean Doherty a statement of complaint in the case has now been "categorically" withdrawn.

"There doesn't appear to be any admissible evidence," the barrister said.

Mr Doherty also argued that Lishman could end up spending more time in custody than any sentence imposed if he is ultimately convicted.

Sir Declan held that it would be wrong to let the accused out to live in the cityside of Derry.

Instead, he ruled that Lishman can be released from custody once approved accommodation is located on the other side of the River Foyle.

Imposing an exclusion zone, the judge ordered him to have no contact with the alleged injured party.