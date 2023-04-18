Derry man ordered to appear in court over alleged disorderly behaviour in airport bar

A Londonderry man accused of disorderly behaviour at bar at Belfast International airport was today ordered to appear in court or face arrest.

Christopher Villa (33) was due to appear at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena.

But defence counsel Hollie Lynch said there had been an administrative miscommunication with Villa telling his legal team he was due in court but the court service failing to confirm it.

Villa, from Ballyarnett Village in Derry, is accused of disorderly behaviour at the Lagan Bar in Belfast International Airport and of assaulting a woman on March 25, this year.

While a police officer said she believed she could connect Villa to each of the charges, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed the paperwork was only filed late last night.

Adjourning the case for a week, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes warned that Villa had “missed a bench warrant by the skin of his teeth” but that come next Tuesday, “he better be here.”