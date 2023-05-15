Derry man sentenced for shoplifting £460 worth of alcohol

A Co Londonderry thief with more than 240 criminal convictions has been handed a four-month prison sentence today after he admitted three separate shoplifting incidents.

Appearing by video-link at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, Paul Ireland (35) entered guilty pleas to three charges of theft relating to him stealing £459 worth of alcohol from a Sainsbury’s store in Coleraine on three separate dates in April.

Previous courts heard that Ireland, from Eventide Gardens in Limavady, had a particular penchant for expensive vodka and that on each occasion he walked into the supermarket, lifted either Grey Goose or Belvedere vodka and simply walked out without paying.

A prosecuting lawyer said that on each occasion police were able to identify Ireland from CCTV, with the man making admissions when arrested.

Ireland’s defence counsel conceded the defendant was in breach of two suspended sentences but asked, despite his record, for the court to take account of the totality principle.

The defence argued that the father of four has “real difficulties with alcohol and drugs”, addictions which have lead to his offending, but that he wants to try to make restitution for stealing the booze.

Imposing sentences totalling four months, District Judge Peter King granted bail pending appeal but ordered that Ireland is not to be freed.