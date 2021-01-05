Derry nurse caught speeding minutes after receiving positive Covid test

A nurse from Co Londonderry who works in a coronavirus ward was caught speeding just minutes after she had tested positive for Covid

Derry Magistrates Court heard that nurse Nicola Henrietta Wilson-Cartwright (31) was caught driving 12mph over the speed limit shortly after testing positive.

Solicitor Peter Jack told Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers that given the background to the speeding and his client's personal work circumstances, he had attempted to persuade the Public Prosecution Service to deal with the case by way of a caution "but I was told nothing could be done".

Wilson-Cartwright, from Railway Cottages in Limavady, pleaded guilty to driving at 62mph along a stretch of the dual carriageway between Derry and Eglinton with a 50mph limit.

On the date she was detected speeding, May 29 of last year, the defendant already had nine penalty points on her licence.

Mr Jack said his client now faced the possibility of being disqualified for six months. "She is a nurse in the Covid ward in the Causeway Hospital," he said.

"On the date in question she was feeling unwell and went to Altnagelvin Hospital for a Covid test. Unfortunately the test proved to be positive and after receiving the result she became distracted when driving home and exceeded the speed limit.

"I spoke to the PPS and explained the background to them and asked if they could mark it by way of a caution rather than by proceeding with the case.

"But I was told the case had been allocated to a prosecutor and nothing could be done. I am concerned that if she receives a lengthy disqualification today that she will have difficulty in getting to and from her work."

The judge said she would "deal with the matter by way of a short disqualification today" and disqualified the defendant from driving for three days and fined her £60.