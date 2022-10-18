Derry special school principal Michael Dobbins to take legal action against PSNI and PPS after being cleared of sexual assault charges

The principal of a special needs school in Londonderry has said he plans to take legal action against police and prosecutors following the “living hell” he endured while facing charges that he sexually assaulted one of his female pupils.

Michael Dobbins, who has worked in education for 30 years, was found unanimously not guilty on all counts against him by a jury last week.

He has since told the BBC that he has lost all faith in the police and the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for proceeding with the case against him.

"I’m angry at the PSNI. I don’t think I’ve any confidence left in them at all in the way they’ve conducted themselves throughout this entire investigation,” he said.

"Evidence of truth was ignored. The PPS need to reflect on how this ever got anywhere near a court. But on one level, I’m very glad that it got to a court, because people can hear and understand the details of this case and find out for themselves how preposterous it was.”

Read more Special school principal Michael Dobbins found not guilty of sex offences

The principal of Ardnashee Special Needs School was charged with six charges of rape, two charges of sexual assault and one of sexual activity with someone who was unable to give consent due to a mental disorder.

The alleged offences were said to have happened between January 2013 and February 2015, and the 54-year-old added that his physical and mental health have deteriorated since the charges were first put to him seven years ago.

“If you start with the belief that one person is a victim, then the other person isn’t by default and is obviously guilty. This case suffered from that,” he continued.

The woman who made the allegations attended the Ardnashee school until she was 19 years old, and suffers from a condition known as translocation, which means she is unable to deal with issues such as money or time.

The jurors were told during the trial that the complainant, who had a history of viewing pornographic websites, had become obsessed with and infatuated by her school principal, so much so that she had issues in terms of understanding boundaries, she had a photograph of him on her phone screensaver, and that protocols had to be put in place to stop her coming into his office.

"It’s had a severe toll. I’ve had to be put on medication for anxiety, stress, sleep disorder, depression and suicidal ideation,” Mr Dobbins added.

"It’s been a very tough time. My father died of Covid two years ago. With all this hanging over our family, I find that very hard to forgive and to forget."

He wants to know why the case was taken in the first place when there was ‘no substance to the allegations’ and now hopes that his life with return to some semblance of normality following such a ‘difficult and painful ordeal’.

The jury foreperson announced the unanimous not guilty verdicts to all nine charges after just over two hours of deliberations at the Crown Court in Coleraine on October 13.

A PPS spokesperson said: “The evidence received in this case was subjected to a very thorough and careful examination by a team of experienced lawyers including Senior Counsel, before we concluded that the Test for Prosecution was met, in line with our Code for Prosecutors.

“This meant that there was both sufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction and it was in the public interest to prosecute.

“This case was properly brought before the Courts and the prosecution successfully resisted an application by the defence of ‘no case to answer’. The judge decided that the case should properly proceed and the evidence be placed before a jury to make their determination. We note the outcome and thank the jury for their conscientious consideration of the evidence presented. We respect the verdict that they have reached.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigate all reports of alleged criminal activity with impartiality and will gather evidence in order to bring people before the courts.”