Derry woman (28) faces series of sex assault charges

A woman accused of sexually assaulting a female during an alleged incident last summer is now facing additional charges.

Nicole Scott (28), from Holly Lane in Londonderry is already on strict bail for allegedly committing the offence on May 19, 2022.

But at the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court a further six similar charges involving the same female complainant from the alleged incident were added.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case confirmed the new charges could be connected.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Scott on continuing bail terms which includes a ban on contacting the complainant or any prosecution witnesses by any means.

The case will be mentioned again next month.