Derrylin fatal fire accused Daniel Sebastian Allen to stand trial in new year

A man accused of causing the Co Fermanagh fatal house fire in February last year, in which four people including a toddler died, is to stand trial for their murder in Belfast in the new year.

Grandmother Denise Gossett (45), her 16-year-old son Roman, his 19-year-old sister Sabrina, and her 15-month-old daughter Morgana, were caught in the fatal blaze in their rented home at 57 Molly Road, Derrylin on February 27 last year.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (29) with an address in Molly Road, Derrylin, is to appear before the city's Crown Court in Laganside Courthouse on January 24.

He is accused of the murder of all four and with arson, endangering life.

Allen appeared at Fermanagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday where his case was due to go ahead as a preliminary investigation but after a witness was removed from the papers, the case proceeded as a preliminary enquiry (PE) before District Judge Stephen Keown.

Appearing in the dock wearing a grey jumper and light-coloured blue jeans and when asked did he object to the holding of a PE, replied: "No".

And later when asked if he wanted to say anything or to give any evidence or call any witnesses, he replied: “Not at this time".

Returning him for trial, and remanding him back into custody, District Judge Keown, said he was satisfied Allen had a case to answer.