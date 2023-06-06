Derrylin fire: Daniel Allen (32) jailed for life after killing three generations of one family

Guilty pleas were entered on three counts of murder in relation to the incident in February 2018.

Daniel Sebastian Allen admitted three counts of murder and one of manslaughter in relation to the fatal fire in Co Fermanagh.

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after entering guilty pleas to three counts of murder in relation to a devastating fire in Co Fermanagh five years ago.

The jury had been sworn in on Monday for the trial of Daniel Sebastian Allen, whose address was given in court as HMP Maghaberry.

On Tuesday morning, both legal counsels indicated the defendant wished to be re-arraigned.

Standing in the dock flanked by two female police officers, Allen entered a plea of not guilty to the murder of Denise Gossett (45).

He pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter by way of suicide pact, which was accepted by the court.

When the charges of murdering her son Roman (16), daughter Sabrina (19) and Sabrina’s 15-month old daughter Morgana were put to him, Allen entered guilty pleas.

A guilty plea was also entered to one further charge of arson endangering life with intent.

Justice O’Hara sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment and scheduled a hearing for September 15 to determine the minimum amount Allen will spend behind bars before being eligible for release.

A pre-sentence report will also be completed on the defendant, along with a number of professional reports, the court heard.