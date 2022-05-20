Derrylin fire: Man admits two counts of ‘manslaughter due to suicide pact’ after blaze in which family of four died in Co Fermanagh

The aftermath of the fatal blaze in 2018

Daniel Allen is led away from Enniskillen Magistrates' Court after a previous appearance.

A man charged with causing a fire in which a family of four died has pleaded guilty to two counts of "manslaughter due to a suicide pact''.

Denise Gossett (45), her son Roman (16), daughter Sabrina (19) and Sabrina's baby daughter Morgana died in a fire that engulfed their rented home in Molly Road, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on February 27, 2018.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (31) also of Molly Road, Derrylin, previously pleaded not guilty to each of their murders and not guilty to one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Allen appeared today before Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, via video-link from Maghaberry Prison.

Morgana Quinn

Denise Gosset

Sabrina Gosset

Roman Gosset

Defence barrister Ian Turkington told Mr Justice O'Hara that he had an application for the defendant to be re-arraigned on the counts of murdering Denise and Sabrina Gossett.

When both charges were put to him, Allen pleaded not guilty to their murders but guilty on each count to "manslaughter due to a suicide pact".

Allen still denies the murder of Roman and 15-month-old Morgana, claiming they were already dead.

Mr Justice O'Hara said the trial could take place towards the end of October, but added he would review progress in the case next month.