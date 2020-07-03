Derrylin fire: Man denies causing Fermanagh house blaze that killed family of four

Daniel Sebastian Allen is led into court at a previous hearing.

A man accused of causing a fatal house fire in which a family of four, including a toddler, died has denied their murders.

The blaze took place near Derrylin in Co Fermanagh in February 2018.

The accused is Daniel Sebastian Allen (29), with an address at Molly Road, Derrylin, where the fire occurred.

He appeared before Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Belfast via a video link from Maghaberry prison, where he is on remand.

Grandmother Denise Gossett (45), her 16-year-old son Roman, his 19-year-old sister Sabrina, and her 15-month-old daughter Morgana died in the fatal blaze in their rented home at Molly Road on February 27 2018.

Roman (16) and Morgana Gosset (1)

In addition to the murders, Allen is also accused with the arson of the rented bungalow, endangering life.

Via videolink, Allen pleaded not guilty to all five charges he faced during the arraignment hearing.

No trial date was set by Mr Justice O’Hara because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The case will reviewed by the senior judge on Friday, September 18.

Allen was remanded back into custody.