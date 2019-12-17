'Despicable' child killer Liam Whoriskey has shown no remorse, say police

On the night little Kayden McGuinness died, his mum kissed him three times and told him she loved him as she put him to bed, police said yesterday.

Yesterday, 25-year-old Liam Whoriskey was jailed for 15 years for battering his fiancee's three-year-old son to death on September 17, 2017. He is to appeal against the conviction.

Whoriskey, from Glenabbey Gardens in the Skeoge area of Derry, who became engaged to Kayden's mother Erin McLaughlin a week before he killed her vulnerable son, showed no emotion when he was jailed at the Crown Court in Londonderry.

Whoriskey will serve half of the sentence in prison and half on licence. He's already served two years on remand since Kayden's death.

Detective inspector Peter McKenna said Kayden's young life was "brutally ended" and Whoriskey had "shown no remorse".

He said: "He (Kayden) was violently attacked by Liam Whoriskey, a man who had been trusted to look after him and take care of him."

He added: "Nothing will ever take away the pain felt by Kayden's family and as we approach Christmas time, this will be even more difficult for them.

"Their lives have been destroyed and Kayden's parents have had their beautiful little boy cruelly taken away from them in the worst way imaginable.

"Kayden's little sister was just five months old when her little brother died and she has to grow up without her big brother. Whoriskey's actions meant that she never got the chance to know him."

Mr McKenna said that on the night Kayden died, his mum Erin was attending a family gathering which she had been "persuaded to attend".

She left the house late as she made sure she said goodnight and tucked in her children as she always did.

"As she left, she gave her little boy three kisses and told him how much she loved him. Having met the whole family, I know that this was how they all felt about Kayden - they all doted on him," Mr McKenna said. "Kayden was a vulnerable child with communication difficulties and would "never have been able to explain what happened to him had he survived.

"When he was questioned about Kayden's injuries by police, Whoriskey denied causing them. It clearly did not weigh on his conscience that he had savagely taken the life of a three-year-old."

Mr McKenna called Whoriskey's actions "despicable" but said he wanted his final words to be that people remember the "little boy who, in his family's words, was a smiling, happy and loveable child".